Indonesia has imposed a partial lockdown in the capital Jakarta, across the main island of Java and on Bali as the Southeast Asian nation grapples with an unprecedented wave of coronavirus infections.

Mosques, restaurants and shopping malls were shuttered on Saturday in virus hotspots around the Muslim-majority country, which recorded more than 25,000 new cases and 539 deaths on Friday, both new daily records.

Indonesia's daily caseload has more than quadrupled in less than a month. But the country's official tally to date, which stands at 2.2 million cases and 59,534 deaths, is widely believed to be a severe undercount due to low testing.

The crisis has pushed Indonesia's creaky healthcare system to the brink of collapse with makeshift tents set up outside jammed medical facilities.

Hospital corridors are overflowing with the sick lying on gurneys, and infected patients have been turned away from hospitals unable to cope with the influx.

US to ship four million vaccine doses

United States will ship 4 million doses of Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine to Indonesia as it battles a coronavirus outbreak, the US national security adviser told the Indonesian foreign minister on Friday.

In a call with Retno Marsudi, Jake Sullivan said the doses would be shipped via the COVAX global vaccine sharing program "as soon as possible," a White House statement said.

Sullivan said the donation "underscored the United States’ support for the people of Indonesia as they fight a surge in Covid-19 cases."

The two officials also discussed US plans to increase assistance for Indonesia’s broader Covid-19 response efforts, the statement said.

"Sullivan highlighted the importance the Biden-Harris administration places on Indonesia, Southeast Asia and ending the pandemic more broadly and pledged continued support and high-level engagement," the statement said.

'Nobody is safe'

The Delta variant of the virus, first identified in India and now present in at least 85 countries, has been driving the recent wave and accounted for more than 80 percent of new cases in some areas, the Health Ministry has said.

The strain is the most contagious of any Covid-19 variant so far identified.