Hundreds of humanitarian workers have formed a human chain stretching from a border crossing with Turkey toward a rebel-held city in northwestern Syria to protest Russia’s attempts to close the only remaining border crossing that allows aid into areas held by Syrian opposition rebels.

More than 2,000 humanitarian workers took part in the demonstration ahead of a July 10 deadline on a decision whether the Bab al Hawa crossing will remain open for aid.

Syrian regime and its ally Russia want the aid to start coming through regime-controlled parts of the war-torn country.

Aid delivery to Syria

Russia has come under intense pressure from the UN, US and others who warn of dire humanitarian consequences for Syrians in the rebel stronghold if the crossing is closed.

Russia says aid should be delivered across front lines within Syria, reinforcing the Syrian regime's claim of sovereignty over the entire country.

The UN Security Council began negotiations this week on a draft resolution that would continue to allow aid delivery through the Bab al Hawa crossing to Idlib and also reopen the Al Yaroubiya crossing from Iraq to Syria’s northeast.

That border crossing was closed in January last year at the insistence of Russia, Syria’s closest ally.