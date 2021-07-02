The importance of cyberspace is ubiquitous in our present age: from its role in national economies, in trade, political debate, to its use as a tool for coercion and espionage, and its perceived centrality as one of the determinants of success in war.

With both state and non-state actors increasingly leveraging cyber capabilities to achieve their strategic aims, competition in cyberspace and over the norms that govern it is only intensifying.

Yet, despite the increasing importance of cyberspace in global politics, economics and defence, a comprehensive evaluation of national cyber power had not been carried out – until now.

London-based think tank International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) has filled that gap with an innovative study released earlier this week.

The result of two years of research, the IISS’s Cyber Capabilities and National Power: A Net Assessment gauges the cyber capabilities and national power of fifteen countries, as well as a new framework for understanding global state cyber capacity and how to rank them.

One of the key takeaways from the overall assessment is that the US is the overwhelming dominant global cyber power, while its closest rival China was unlikely to match it for at least the next decade.

“China has made significant progress in bolstering its capabilities since 2014, but nowhere near enough to close the gap with the US. The main reason is the relative standing of the two nations’ digital economies,” said one of study’s authors and IISS senior fellow Dr Greg Austin.

What makes the IISS report different from previous index-based measurements of nations’ cyber security capacities, is a more comprehensive qualitative analysis of a country’s wide cyber ecosystem, including how it intersects with international security, economic competition and military affairs.

Countries were judged on seven criteria: strategy and doctrine; governance, command and control; core cyber-intelligence capability; cyber empowerment and dependence; cyber security and resilience; global leadership in cyberspace affairs; and offensive cyber capability.

According to the framework, the US is the only country with world-leading strengths in all categories. An “unrivalled” partnership between business, government and universities was singled out as an important advantage that the US possesses over the rest of the field.

The second tier of cyber powers include China, Russia, UK, France, Canada, Israel and Australia, each of which have world-leading strengths in some of the categories.

Due to China’s large and growing indigenous digital-industrial capacity, the study concludes that it is currently on the fastest trajectory to graduate to the first tier. But that won’t be for at least the next decade, as poor security and weak intelligence analysis will hold it back.

In the third tier were states in the early stages of their cyber power development like India, Japan, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and North Korea. All were defined as having strengths or potential strengths in some categories but significant weaknesses in others.

Japan, with its world-leading high-tech industry, was judged as being best placed to rise into the second tier in the long term.

Impact of politics and history on cyber power

An emphasis the study makes is that the trajectory of national cyber power development, rather than being competitive emulation, is fundamentally marked by divergence.

One important observation is that a country’s political culture and organisational relationship between parts of its government invariably shape its cyber capabilities and how they’re used on the global stage.