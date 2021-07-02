WORLD
4 MIN READ
Wildfires rage across western Canada and California amid deadly heat wave
Hundreds of residents have been evacuated in Canada's town of Lytton amid continuing heat wave, which experts say was brought on by the global climate change crisis and caused several hundred deaths in Canada and the US.
Wildfires rage across western Canada and California amid deadly heat wave
In this long exposure photograph, flames surround a drought-stricken Shasta Lake during the "Salt fire" in Lakehead, California early on July 2, 2021, as firefighters battle nearly a dozen wildfires in the region following a heat wave and multiple lightning strikes. / AFP
By Mazhar Ali
July 2, 2021

Dozens of fires have raged across western Canada and California with little relief expected from a deadly heat wave that has seen temperatures hit record highs.

Around 1,000 people were evacuated in Canada's British Columbia province on Thursday when a wildfire burnt down 90 percent of a small town that had set a national high-temperature record for three days running.

Experts say the heat wave on "steroids" was brought on by the global climate change crisis and has caused several hundred deaths in Canada and the United States.

The town of Lytton, 250 km (155 miles) northeast of Vancouver, "has sustained structural damage and 90 percent of the village is burned, including the centre of town," local MP Brad Vis said.

READ MORE:Northwest US, Western Canada swelters under 'unprecedented' heat wave

Evacuation in California

Evacuation notices were issued for large swathes of a California county where a large fire has engulfed nearly 20,000 acres with less than 20 percent contained by Friday, local authorities reported.

The fire has been blazing for a week after it was ignited by a bolt of lightning, a government fire alert service said.

Footage from the area showed hills and forests ablaze and the sky filled with smoke as firefighters rushed to calm the flames.

A dozen different fires have been reported across California, which was hit by some of the worst wildfires in its history last year.

British Columbia has recorded 62 new fires in the past 24 hours, premier John Horgan told a press conference.

"I cannot stress enough how extreme the fire risk is at this time in almost every part of British Columbia," Horgan said.

RECOMMENDED

'Record-breaking temperatures'

Lytton's 250 residents were evacuated on Wednesday evening, one day after it set a jaw-dropping Canadian record high temperature of 49.6 degrees Celsius (121 degrees Fahrenheit).

The evacuation order was extended Wednesday night to residents of about 100 properties north of Lytton.

"The last 24 hours have been devastating for Lytton residents," Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan wrote on Twitter, adding that the Canadian armed forces "are ready to support residents as we move forward in the next steps."

Provincial authorities have not yet announced any injuries or deaths related to the fires. A number of the blazes were clustered north of the city of Kamloops, located about 150 km northeast of Lytton.

Environment Canada said in a bulletin issued early Thursday morning for the Prince George, BC area that "an exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure over British Columbia will continue to bring record-breaking temperatures over the next couple of days."

"The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures," it added.

The heat wave continued to move eastward on Thursday into the central Canadian prairies.

In addition to British Columbia, heat warnings have been issued for the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and parts of the Northwest Territories, and now northern Ontario.

Across the border, the US states of Washington and Oregon have also been sweltering under record temperatures this week and several hundred sudden deaths have been reported.

READ MORE: Hundreds of deaths linked to historic heatwave in Pacific Northwest

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker