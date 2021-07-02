The Palestinian National Authority (PA) made a formal request to the Israeli Occupation for a supply of sound and gas canisters for crowd dispersal, raising questions about how the PA operates — particularly regarding its shady methods of suppressing ongoing protests.

Apparently, the PA and their thugs can stoop even lower than requesting the help of their ‘enemy’ to harm their own. In addition to the violent physical abuse of peaceful unarmed crowds by the armed forces, members of the PA, dressed in plainclothes, have been quite literally snatching phones away from protestors to extort people in attendance, sexually harassing women and reporting back to their corrupted institution.

The peaceful protests began last week after the PA killing of activist and writer, Nizar Banat while in PA custody, and videos emerged showing absolute brutality against him. The West Bank came together in outrage.

Though his death didn't come as a shock, not even to Banat himself, who cited their bloodlust in some of his final messages, expecting that they were coming to crack down on him and his work.

Abbas’ government did not stop at Banat’s murder, which they now absurdly cite as a “neurological shock, which resulted in acute heart and pulmonary failure.” They follow through with their intimidation on those taking to the streets to protest this injustice and call on this puppet government to take responsibility. They continue to violently suppress any collective action using particularly underhanded methods.

In a 2011 Al Jazeera report on the PA armed forces, “Those Palestinians trained by the Jordanians (under Dayton’s leadership) have been used to suppress dissent to the policies of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA) led by Mahmoud Abbas.”

It would seem that retired Gen. Dayton’s efforts were not for naught.

However, this time, the PA forces are not fighting solely on that front.

Bizarre methods are being employed to target women unlucky enough to have their phones snatched from them during these protests. After these ‘state-sanctioned’ robberies, many of which have been caught on video, the thugs proceed with their intimidation tactics by using the content on the phones. By leaking pictures and videos of women on both fake profiles as well as the profiles of the women themselves, they hope to intimidate and diminish plurality in the crowds.

The accounts popping up attempting to shame women have been leaving messages with photos attached, “This is the one of the most prominent ones who attacked the security forces with cheap words yesterday, and you study at Birzeit.”