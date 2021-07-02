Norway's Telenor, a major telecom operator in Myanmar, is weighing its future in the country after booking losses following a military coup and subsequent crackdown.

The company issued a statement on Friday it following reports that it was considering the sale of its unit in the country, Telenor Myanmar.

Telenor was pushed into deep losses in the first quarter after it was forced to write down all of its assets in Myanmar, taking their value from $769 million to zero.

"Due to the continued situation, Telenor Group is in the process of evaluating various options with regards to its presence in the country," the firm said.

"The evaluations are ongoing, and Telenor Group will not make any further comments," it added.

Telenor has had a commercial presence in Myanmar since 2014 and employs a workforce of around 750 in the country.