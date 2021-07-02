The Justice Department is halting federal executions after a historic use of capital punishment by the former President Donald Trump's administration, which carried out 13 executions in six months.

The decision on Thursday puts executions on hold for now, but it doesn’t end their use and keeps the door open for another administration to simply restart them.

It also doesn't stop federal prosecutors from seeking the death penalty — the Biden administration recently asked the US Supreme Court to reinstate the Boston Marathon bomber's original death sentence.

Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement on Thursday, saying he was imposing a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department conducts a review of its policies and procedures. He gave no timetable.

"The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is not only afforded the rights guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States, but is also treated fairly and humanely,” Garland said. “That obligation has special force in capital cases.”

READ MORE: US carries out first execution in two decades

Garland said the department would review the protocols put in place by former Attorney General William Barr.

A federal lawsuit has been filed over the protocols — including the risk of pain and suffering associated with the use of pentobarbital, the drug used for lethal injection.

President Joe Biden has said he opposes the death penalty and his team vowed that he would take action to stop its use while in office.