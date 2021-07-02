The UN's World Food Programme has resumed deliveries in the Ethiopia's Tigray region and expects to reach 40,000 hungry people in coming days.

Tommy Thompson, WFP emergency coordinator, speaking from Mekelle, told a UN briefing in Geneva on Thursday that fighting continued in some "hot zones", but that he was "cautiously optimistic" an air bridge could be set up in coming days to speed aid delivery.

Hi statement that came a day after bridge that’s crucial to delivering desperately needed food to much of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region was earlier destroyed added that the WFP faces continuing access problems and is "way behind" in deliveries.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the former rulers in the area, said on Monday it was back in control of the regional capital Mekelle after nearly eight months of fighting.

The destruction of the bridge over the Tekeze River “means aid efforts will be even more severely hampered than before,“ the International Rescue Committee said in a statement on Thursday. Tigray has the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade, with the United States saying up to 900,000 people face famine conditions in a situation it calls “entirely man-made.”

It was not immediately clear who destroyed the bridge on a main supply route linking western Tigray, which is occupied by forces from the neighboring Amhara region, and the rest of Tigray.

Aid groups were looking into reports of other key bridges destroyed. Meanwhile, Ethiopia's government has prohibited aircraft to fly below 29,000 feet within the airspace over Tigray, according to a US Federal Aviation Administration notice posted Wednesday.