Israeli air strikes target Gaza
It is the third time Israel has carried out airstrikes in Gaza since the end of the 11-day war it fought with the territory's Hamas rulers in May.
Palestinians walk in a street heavily damaged by an airstrike during an 11-day war, in Beit Hanoun, Gaza Strip, June 11, 2021. / AP
July 2, 2021

Israeli warplanes have carried out air strikes on Gaza but there have been no immediate reports of casualties after the blitz.

Tel Avis said on Friday it had targeted a weapons manufacturing site used by the Hamas militant group in response to incendiary balloons launched from the territory.

Hamas has yet to issue a statement on the air strikes.

"In response to the arson balloons launched from Gaza toward Israel today, IDF fighter jets struck a weapons manufacturing site used to research and develop weapons belonging to Hamas tonight," Israel Defense Forces said on Twitter.

It was the third time Israel has carried out airstrikes in Gaza since the end of the 11-day war it fought with the territory's Hamas rulers in May. 

Each came after activists launched balloons.

Palestinians say the balloons aim to pressure Israel to ease restrictions on the coastal enclave that were tightened during the May fighting.

Balloon launches had ebbed after Israel eased some restrictions on Gaza last week. 

But on Thursday, balloons were again launched from Gaza, causing at least four brush fires near Israeli cities along the border.

From May 10-21, Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 289 Palestinians and wounding thousands of others, while Palestinian factions responded by firing missiles towards Israeli cities.

It came against the backdrop of an Israeli court decision to evict Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

Thirteen Israelis were killed by Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

The violence ended under an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire that took effect on May 21.

