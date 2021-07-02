Israeli warplanes have carried out air strikes on Gaza but there have been no immediate reports of casualties after the blitz.

Tel Avis said on Friday it had targeted a weapons manufacturing site used by the Hamas militant group in response to incendiary balloons launched from the territory.

Hamas has yet to issue a statement on the air strikes.

"In response to the arson balloons launched from Gaza toward Israel today, IDF fighter jets struck a weapons manufacturing site used to research and develop weapons belonging to Hamas tonight," Israel Defense Forces said on Twitter.

It was the third time Israel has carried out airstrikes in Gaza since the end of the 11-day war it fought with the territory's Hamas rulers in May.

Each came after activists launched balloons.

Palestinians say the balloons aim to pressure Israel to ease restrictions on the coastal enclave that were tightened during the May fighting.