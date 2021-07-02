US President Joe Biden has said the drawdown of US troops from Afghanistan is on track but will not be done in the next few days.

Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, said he was confident that Afghan leaders had the capacity to sustain the government but was concerned about internal issues.

Biden comments came hours after all US and NATO forces left Afghanistan's Bagram Air Base, signalling the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from the country was imminent after two decades of war.

"The American and coalition forces have completely withdrawn from the base and henceforth the Afghan army forces will protect it and use it to combat terrorism," defence ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said on Twitter on Friday.

Bagram Air Base served as the linchpin for US-led operations in the rugged country, where the long war against the Taliban and their Al Qaeda allies started in 2001 following the September 11 attacks.

A US defence official confirmed their departure, while the Taliban said it welcomed and supported the latest phase of the troop pullout.

"Their full withdrawal will pave the way for Afghans to decide about their future between themselves," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

The US military and NATO are in the final stages of winding up involvement in Afghanistan, bringing home an unspecified number of remaining troops by a deadline of September 11.

The Taliban have launched relentless offensives across Afghanistan in the past two months, gobbling up dozens of districts as Afghan security forces have largely consolidated their power in the country's major urban areas.

The ability of Afghan forces to maintain control of Bagram airfield will likely prove pivotal to maintaining security in Kabul and keeping pressure on the Taliban.

The exit of foreign forces from Bagram base "symbolises that Afghanistan is alone, abandoned, and left to defend itself against the Taliban's onslaught", said Australia-based Afghanistan expert Nishank Motwani.

"Having reached home, Americans and allied forces will now watch what they fought so hard to build over 20 years burn down from afar and knowing that the Afghan men and women they fought with risk losing everything."

'A lot of insecurity'