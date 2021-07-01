BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Turkey's Hepsiburada makes $3.6B strong Nasdaq debut
Hepsiburada is one of the Turkey's largest e-commerce platform that allows consumers to order items ranging from groceries and essentials to airline tickets with nine million active customers.
Turkey's Hepsiburada makes $3.6B strong Nasdaq debut
Turkey's Hepsiburada supplies 500,000 surgical masks and examination gloves for healthcare personnel to combat Covid-19 pandemic in Istanbul, Turkey on March 31, 2020. / AA
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
July 1, 2021

Shares of Hepsiburada rose more than 6 percent in their US stock market debut, giving the Turkish e-commerce platform a market capitalisation of $3.65 billion in one of the busiest weeks for the US capital market this year.

Hepsiburada's American Depositary Shares (ADS) on Thursday opened at $12.75, compared with their initial public offering (IPO) price of $12 per ADS.

Each ADS represents one Class B ordinary share.

The company sold 56.7 million ADSs earlier in the day to raise more than $680 million, with existing shareholders putting up a little over 15 million of the shares on offer.

9M active customers

Founded in 2000, Hepsiburada allows consumers to order items ranging from groceries and essentials to airline tickets on its online platform.

RECOMMENDED

The company launched its marketplace in 2015 and has an in-house logistics network. It had 9 million active customers in 2020, a regulatory filing showed.

Hepsiburada's revenue and gross merchandise value, which refers to the total value of products sold, more than doubled in 2020 compared with a year earlier, the filing showed.

The company enters the US stock market in one of 2021's busiest weeks for market debuts. Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc's debut on Wednesday marked the biggest US listing by a Chinese company since 2014.

Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co, BofA Securities and UBS Securities were the underwriters for Hepsiburada's offering.

READ MORE: E-commerce on the rise as Amazon launches in Turkey

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy