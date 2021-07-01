On June 20, China reached a milestone administering over 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses, in what has been an extraordinary inoculation drive accounting for almost 40 percent of 2.5 billion jabs worldwide.

The vast majority of the vaccinations were developed by state-owned companies Sinopharm and Sinovac, with hundreds of millions of doses shipped to more than 80 countries.

Back in May 2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping kicked off Beijing’s vaccine diplomacy campaign by pledging its Covid-19 vaccines would be a “global public good,” and promising developing countries “vaccine accessibility and affordability.”

A year later, and it seems to have delivered on that promise.

But doubts over the efficacy of its vaccines are now starting to surface in countries which have relied on them.

Indonesia is struggling with its worst Covid-19 outbreak to date, after registering over 21,000 daily infections earlier in the week. Driven by new variants like the Delta strain, its latest surge has overwhelmed hospitals and burial sites.

Chinese-manufactured vaccines make up nearly 60 percent of Indonesia’s confirmed dose orders. Sinovac, which was deemed halal by the country’s top Islamic body, accounts for 90 percent of the 104 million doses it had received as of June.

However, concerns are growing after more than 350 doctors and healthcare workers have come down with infections the last month, and at least ten out of 26 doctors died despite being fully vaccinated with Sinovac.

Olivia Herlinda, policy director at the Centre for Indonesia’s Strategic Development Initiatives, told TRT World that coming to any conclusion on Sinovac’s effectiveness is difficult given the vaccination rate is still low, and those who have gotten Sinovac shots are mostly health workers and a low proportion of under 60s.

The fact of the matter is, like many other developing countries, Indonesian health authorities know that only China can supply the necessary doses that will allow it to inoculate 70 percent of the population, and achieve herd immunity within the year.

For now, Herlinda said the government doesn’t have much room to maneuvre with demand growing and supply limited.

“Until we have sufficient data regarding the efficacy, we think Indonesia has very limited options but to continue using what is available now while waiting for other vaccines to arrive,” she observed.

“The government has to push forward stronger and provide more access to any vaccines we have now to the most vulnerable groups.”

Dr Pawin Numthavaj, a clinical epidemiologist at Ramathibodi hospital in Thailand, told TRT World that Thai authorities are “still considering Sinovac because it’s easier to procure”.

He said the government had recently been looking for other manufacturers’ vaccines, but that it was a little too late with lengthy production wait times. The earliest arrival would be by the end of the year.

Apart from Indonesia, the cases of Bahrain, Chile, Mongolia and the Seychelles are starting to fuel uncertainty as well.

With 50 to 68 percent of their populations fully inoculated, all four countries have been ranked among the top ten with the worst outbreaks in the past week. Each had primarily administered Sinopharm and/or Sinovac shots.

“There are many possible reasons for this, and we need detailed epidemiological investigations to understand and explain what is going on otherwise we are just guessing,” Dr Fiona Russell, epidemiologist and vaccinologist at the University of Melbourne, told TRT World.

She said it might include questions on whether cases are emerging among unvaccinated or undervaccinated people, or due to lack of vaccine effectiveness against a particular variant, or if coverage in the population and at a subnational level is low, meaning the herd immunity threshold has not been attained.

Dr Jin Dongyan, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong, said for many countries dependent on Chinese vaccines, it is turning out to be a double-edged sword.

“On one hand, the Chinese vaccines are good and have saved lives in countries where most people have no access to any other vaccine,” he told TRT World.

Even if less successful at infection prevention, there is enough evidence to prove it has helped prevent severe cases and deaths, Dongyan added.