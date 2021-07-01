Esra Karakaya is fast becoming a minor celebrity in Germany with thousands tuning into her Youtube shows every month.

"Mainstream media perspectives not only alienate minority women but also permeate into wider society and become stereotypes," 29-year-old Karakaya told TRT World.

Minority representation across German media outlets is minimal when compared to other European countries.

According to the New German Media Professionals (NGMP) group, which campaigns for further diversity in the media industry, nearly a quarter of Germany's population come from migrant backgrounds but make only five percent of the country's media landscape.

"We are trying to change these perceptions," says Karakaya, "We want the wider society to understand that people of colour or those who come from religious minorities can do the job just as well as white, non-muslim women".

Karakaya hosts a current affairs YouTube show named Karakaya Talks, in which she features guests from across the ethnic and religious minority spectrum. Besides current affairs, they discuss issues such as discrimination, police brutality, inter-religious dating, and sometimes the latest fashion trends.

"We are still in the development stage but have over 500 paying subscribers. Our target group is Generation Z and Millenials of colour -- that market is around six million people. Our viewers are very politically aware, they understand that mainstream media and politicians just pay us lip service, you know, politics of symbolism," she says.

We are outsiders

Karakaya was born to an aviation engineer Turkish father and an architect South Korean mother in the Berlin neighbourhood of Wedding. She is proud about having never lived anywhere else in Berlin but Wedding,

Known as little Istanbul and popular previously with members of the Turkish diaspora, Wedding now welcomes most migrants who arrive in Berlin. While the savoury aroma of global cuisines wafts through its streets, the neighbourhood's legacy also tells the story of non-existent German inclusiveness.

Karakaya is very proud of her immigrant roots. "All my friends are kids of immigrants too, we jokingly call ourselves Auslanders (foreigners)," she says.

The jokes mask the pain of a constant struggle for recognition and acceptance from a society that was all too eager to ignore the 'second class citizens' that were the immigrants.

And life became even harder when at the age of 11 Karakaya decided to wear the hijab.

While the ever-present question of gender inequality in the workplace is being answered in Germany, hijab-wearing women all too often feel marginalised.