More than 100 human rights and anti-war organisations have urged US President Joe Biden to demand an end to the “unlawful program of lethal strikes outside any recognized battlefield, including through the use of drones,” in a joint letter.

“This program is a centerpiece of the United States’ forever wars and has exacted an appalling toll on Muslim, Brown, and Black communities in multiple parts of the world,” the letter organised by the Human Rights and Security Coalition said.

The Biden administration is currently reviewing the US’ counterterrorism program, and reports say he already secretly limited counterterrorism drone strikes away from war zones. Under the rule of the previous president Donald Trump, the military and the CIA were allowed to decide for themselves whether their attacks were justified, but Biden's administration now asks them to seek White House’s permission, and implement tighter controls.

But the organisations, 77 from the US and 36 based in other countries say, it’s not enough and the approaching 20th anniversary of 9/11 is an “opportunity to abandon this war-based approach and chart a new path forward” that promotes and respects our collective human security.

The counterterrorism drone warfare began as a response to the attacks on September 11, 2001, under former US President Barack Obama. As vice president of Obama, Biden has participated in the administration that ordered targeted killings around the world. Even though Biden tightened the drone strikes rules that were relaxed by Trump, the previous president ended up carrying out significantly fewer strikes compared to the Obama administration.

“We appreciate your stated commitments to ending ‘forever wars,’ promoting racial justice, and centering human rights in US foreign policy,” the letter said.