Iran's supreme leader has named former intelligence and security minister Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei as head of the judiciary, replacing Ebrahim Raisi after he was elected president last month.

Ayatollah Khamenei urged Mohseni Ejei, a senior cleric with a long history in the judiciary, to fight corruption "with determination".

Born in 1956, Mohseni Ejei holds the rank of Hodjatalislam, one rung below Ayatollah in the Shiite clerical hierarchy.

He has been both Iran's top prosecutor, and deputy head of the judiciary since 2014.

"With your legal powers and your valuable expertise, as well as the deep knowledge and shining precedents in judicial matters, I appoint you as head of the judiciary authority," Khamenei told Mohseni Ejei, in a message published on his website.

'Deliver justice... prevent crimes'

He also urged him to "deliver justice... provide legitimate freedoms, ensure the proper implementation of laws, prevent crime and fight corruption with determination."

Khamenei also praised Raisi's record in the position.

Ultraconservative Raisi was appointed by Khamenei as judiciary chief in 2019.

Raisi won outright on June 18 in the first round of a presidential election with around 62 percent of the vote, after his main opponents were disqualified.