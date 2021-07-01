In the weeks before his Arab party made history in Israel by joining the ruling coalition, Saeed Alkhrumi says his relatives and neighbours were notified that their homes would be demolished.

It was a stark illustration of the challenge ahead for the United Arab List, a small party that played a key role in forming Israel's fragile new government and now hopes to secure gains for the Arab minority, including the impoverished Bedouin community in the south.

Alkhrumi, 49, hails from the Bedouin heartland in the Negev Desert, where tens of thousands of people live in unrecognised villages that are largely cut off from basic services and where homes and other structures have been built without legal permits, putting them at risk of demolition by Israeli authorities.

Forced evictions

In recent years, Israel has sought to relocate the Bedouin to established towns, saying it would allow the state to provide modern services and improve their quality of life.

The Bedouin view such efforts as a way of uprooting them from their ancestral lands, disrupting their traditional way of life and confining them to impoverished, crime-ridden communities.

Israeli plans to establish new communities catering to Jews on lands from which the Bedouin are being evicted have led many to fear Israel is replicating its settlement activities in the occupied territories, with the aim of displacing the Bedouin and changing the region's demographics.

Alkhrumi has spent years negotiating with the government to recognise some of the Bedouin villages but says such efforts were repeatedly stymied during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year reign, when right-wing parties dominated the state and its bureaucracy.

Increased number of demolitions

The Negev Coexistence Forum for Civil Equality, a rights group that closely tracks demolitions, says demolitions spiked from 697 in 2013 to 2,586 last year, when the country was coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

“When Netanyahu came to power he increased the number of demolitions by a factor of 10," Alkhrumi said. “Only a country in a state of war would demolish as many homes as are demolished in the Negev.”

He says his own relatives were given demolition orders in the weeks before the new government was approved by parliament and sworn in on June 13. He abstained for “private reasons,” he said, but his party provided the crucial margin in the 60-59 vote.