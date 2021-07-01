Hundreds of undocumented migrants have been on a mass hunger strike for weeks in Belgium. Some of the protesters have sewn their lips to pressure the authorities to grant them the right to remain in the country.

More than 400 migrants are camping out at several locations including universities and churches in the heart of Brussels. They stopped eating on May 23 after four months of talks with immigration authorities broke down.

Many are emaciated as they are cared for by health workers who are using saline drips to keep them hydrated and tending to the lips of those who stitched their mouths shut in a bid to show they have no say over their plight.

"We sleep like rats," said Kiran Adhikeri from Nepal who worked as a chef in a restaurant that was closed due to the pandemic. "I feel headaches, stomach pain, the whole body is full of pain", Adhikeri said.

Many of the migrants, who are mostly from South Asia and North Africa, have been in Belgium for years without legal residency papers. Their livelihoods have been put at greater risk by the pandemic shutdowns that led to the loss of jobs.

"All these actions have one goal: get regularization, show that we need documents. We don’t do that for nothing,” said Yasser Medouni, a 26-year-old from Algeria who arrived in Belgium five years ago.

"Despite all our skills and the fact that we are here to work, not just to collect money, the answer remains the same, to 'go home’. It is incomprehensible," said 42-year-old Algerian Abdeslam who refused to give his surname.

Authorities don’t step back

Although the deteriorating situation of migrants has drawn domestic and international attention, the Belgian authorities are adamant about not granting the whole group a collective right to remain in the country.