The Reform Movement in Iran is undergoing a serious crisis after failing to make a mark in the June 18 presidential elections. Today, the hottest debate in Iran is the future of the movement and whether it should undergo a substantial overhaul or be reinvented.

Its demise will significantly influence the balance of forces in the country and impact regional politics, with likely domino effects in other Muslim countries where civil rights activists are trying to block Sharia from dominating politics.

The most significant result in Iran’s presidential election was not the number who voted for the new president, but the around 30 million people who did not participate and the almost four million blank and distorted ballot papers.

Although Ebrahim Raisi received almost 18 million votes, 34 million Iranians eligible to vote rejected the election. Even if we take the figure of 28.7 million who voted, the four million blank and distorted ballots would have been second place after Raisi.

Iran’s official opinion poll, ISPA, says the number of blank ballots had “multiplied” compared to previous elections. In the capital Tehran, 75 percent of eligible voters did not participate.

Although no causal link has been established, and groups like the supporters of the former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad also boycotted the elections, it can safely be assumed that a majority of the non-participants were reformist supporters.

They, in effect, rejected at once the Reform Movement and the heavily engineered elections.

The difference with the height of reformist popularity is stark. In 1997, reform leader Mohammad Khatami received over 21 million votes, receiving 70 percent of the vote with a turnout of nearly 80 percent.

Now, the heavyweights of reform are at loggerheads as to what happened and who is to blame.

“Ballot-box reform has died,” said Saeed Hajarian, the iconic reform strategist of the 1990s. “But before the burial we must do forensic examination to identify the causes of death and find out if it was due to old age or indeed this was a murder,” he said.

Hajarian, who escaped a targeted attack by a member of the Basij militia in March 2000 blames the demise on the mismanagement of the movement by its current leaders.

The official statement of Reform Platform, which is made up of several brands of reformism, blames the Guardian Council for disqualifying its candidates.