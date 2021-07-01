China’s President Xi Jinping has said foreign forces attempting to bully the nation will “get their heads bashed” on centenary of the ruling Communist Party.

In an hour-long address from Tiananmen Square on Thursday, Xi pledged to build up China's military, committed to the "reunification" of Taiwan and said social stability would be ensured in Hong Kong while protecting China's security and sovereignty.

"The people of China are not only good at destroying the old world, they have also created a new world," said Xi, China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, the founder of the People's Republic.

"Only socialism can save China."

Xi and the party are riding high as China recovers briskly from the Covid-19 outbreak and takes a more assertive stance on the global stage.

But Beijing faces external criticism over its clampdown in Hong Kong and treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, and is dealing with a worsening demographic outlook that imperils long-term economic growth.

On Thursday, Xi said that the people of China would never allow any foreign force to bully, oppress, or subjugate them.

"Anyone who dares try to do that will have their heads bashed bloody against the Great Wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people," he said, sparking applause from an invited audience of 70,000 gathered in the massive square in central Beijing. The phrase became the top trending topic on China's Twitter-like Weibo on Thursday morning.

China, whose rapid military modernisation has fuelled growing worry among its neighbours and in the West, will build up its armed forces to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development, elevating them to world-class standards, Xi said.

READ MORE: China’s Communist Party celebrates 100 years with a focus on youth

"We must accelerate the modernisation of national defense and the armed forces," said Xi, who is also chairman of the Central Military Commission, which controls the country's armed forces.