Indian officials are scrambling to figure out why the country’s Covishield vaccine has not been included in the list of jabs that the European Union (EU) has approved for its digital Covid certificate.

Starting July 1, the EU has put in place a system of ‘green pass’ that will allow vaccinated people to travel between 27 member states and four other countries - Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) include Pfizer/BioNTech’s Comirnaty, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen and Vaxzervia by AstraZeneca.

It also means people who have been inoculated by Covishield or Covaxin, another Indian vaccine, will have to complete a mandatory quarantine period if they travel to the EU.

The Covishield developed by Serum Institute of India (SII) under a license is the same as the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Hundreds of millions of people in India and other developing countries including many in Africa have received Covishield shots.

Meanwhile, eight European countries — Germany, Slovenia, Austria, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Spain and Switzerland — have reportedly included Covishield on their list of approved jabs.

“I see no need to regard the SII vaccines as being any different to the AZ vaccines,” Professor Stephen Evans, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told TRT World.

“SII have generally in the past had a very good record for producing vaccines. I cannot predict what the EMA and the EC (European Council) will do, but would hope that they would be sensible and base decisions on data regarding the manufacturing standards.”

The privately owned SII is the world’s largest vaccine producer, churning out more than a billion doses a year for illnesses ranging from tetanus, measles to hepatitis. It’s Covid-19 vaccine is among those developing countries are relying upon to vaccinate their populations.