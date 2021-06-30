Turkey is in talks with Russia and other members of the United Nations Security Council on the extension of a cross-border aid operation into war-torn Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said, less than 10 days before the mandate expires.

Millions of people depend on the humanitarian aid currently funnelled from a single border crossing in Turkey into northwest Syria, an arrangement authorised by the UN Security Council. Officials have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe if the mandate is not renewed.

Speaking alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Turkish resort of Antalya on Wednesday, Cavusoglu said the mandate, which expires July 10, should be extended.

Moscow and Ankara have worked on for years, Cavusoglu said that Turkey will continue to work with Russia for peace and a political process for the war-battered country.

Ankara would continue to work with Moscow on a political solution to Syria's crisis and the maintenance of an existing ceasefire in the north, he added.

Canal Istanbul won't affect governance of straits

Turkey’s Canal Istanbul mega-project will not impact proper governing of the Turkish Straits, the Turkish FM told his Russian counterpart after bilateral talks.

The planned alternate route between the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea – set for completion in 2025-2026 – will have no effect on the 1936 Montreux Agreement on the Turkish Straits, nor vice versa, Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with Lavrov.

On Libya, Cavusoglu said that the North African country’s political unity and territorial integrity are priorities that both Turkey and Russia agree on.

On last fall’s military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan – which ended in November with a Russian-brokered cease-fire – Lavrov said: “Russia wants Armenians and Azerbaijanis to live as good neighbours and urges reconciliation.”