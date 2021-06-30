A few days after United States intelligence agencies released a report foretelling a collapse of the Afghan government within six months of foreign troop withdrawal, President Joe Biden promised continued military and economic support to his Afghan counterpart President Ashraf Ghani. All this happened after President Biden announced an unconditional withdrawal from Afghanistan stating that he did not wish to pass this responsibility onto a fifth US President.

The president sees the war as a responsibility, but not the country the United States chose to “liberate”. The withdrawal is a matter of US national interest but that should not allow it to evade its responsibility towards Afghanistan.

The recent warning of an imminent collapse of the Afghan government begs the question of the accuracy of the intelligence assessment, as well as a look at recent military developments on the ground and the impact such an assessment might have on battlefield morale.

Afghanistan’s Taliban strategy

The accuracy of the assessment needs to be questioned due to the absence of concrete data and the existence of many moving variables. Though the US intelligence agencies might be equipped to study the capacity of the Afghan military, they have little access to facts on the ground regarding the Taliban.

The capacity, capability and strategy of the Taliban are as big a mystery to their fighters as it would be to any outsider looking in. The unpredictability of the local warlords’ behaviour in opposition to the Taliban, the uprising of local populations against the Taliban and the formation of militias across the country are all factors that cannot be accounted for to accurately predict the future.

US intelligence assessments have also been incorrect multiple times during the past two decades, and it could be wrong this time as well.

Afghan defence forces have been giving up districts with little resistance, a move that was labelled as tactical retreats by First Vice President Amrullah Saleh. There might be some wisdom to such a strategy as it negates the mobility guerrilla fighting offers the Taliban. When territory is given to the Taliban, their instinct is to hold said territory, which makes them stationary targets to the attacking Afghan defence forces.

However, such a strategy does create a sense of gloom among the population and the lower strata of the armed forces. People remember the news of the fall of districts more than they register the news of districts being taken back, such is human nature.

A major determining factor for the outcome of the looming civil war is the air dominance that the Afghan defence forces enjoy. The Taliban have been losing territory captured due to their inability to hold out against tactical bombing in support of the advancing military. Though the Taliban have been capturing districts surrounding provincial centres and major cities with the aim of advancing on the cities once the foreign troops completely withdraw, it is unlikely that cities such as Herat and Kandahar with large air bases would fall to the Taliban.