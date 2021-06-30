Rescue crews continue to search through the shattered ruins of a collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, with hopes of finding more survivors fading after nearly a week of probing and digging.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Wednesday sixteen people have been confirmed killed in the disaster, which could rank as the deadliest accidental structural failure in US history.

Another 147 others were still missing and believed trapped in the rubble, he added.

"The way I look at it, as an old Navy guy, is that when somebody is missing in the military, you're missing until you're found, and we don't stop the search," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told a news briefing on Tuesday.

"Those first-responders are breaking their back, trying to find anybody they can," he said.

But nobody has been pulled alive from the mounds of pulverised concrete, splintered lumber and twisted metal since the early hours of the disaster.

Investigators have not concluded what caused nearly half of the 40-year-old Champlain Towers South condo to crumple as residents slept in the early hours of last Thursday.

But a 2018 engineer's report on the 12-floor, 136-unit complex, prepared ahead of a building safety recertification process, found structural deficiencies that are now the focus of inquiries.

As recently as April, the condo association's president warned residents in a letter that severe concrete damage identified by the engineer around the base of the building had since grown "significantly worse."

Special grand jury

Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said she would convene a special grand jury, apart from any potential criminal investigation, to examine building safety and "what steps we can take to safeguard our residents" from similar disasters in the future.