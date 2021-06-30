Israel's Sephardic Chief Rabbi, Yitzhak Yosef on Tuesday criticised Israel’s education curriculum calling it “nonsense” by arguing it would be better if the students study in yeshivas instead.

Yeshiva, which means ‘sitting’ in Hebrew, is a Jewish academy that focuses on studying religious texts like the Torah, Talmud and Jewish law.

During his speech, the chief rabbi stated how proud he is not to have finished school and said that learning the Torah has more importance than scientific education.

Following his comments, the Sephardic chief rabbi found himself at the centre of backlash across the country and accused of promoting dependence on government handouts and charitable donations instead of advancing self-reliance.

In the address at a synagogue first reported by the Kikar Shabbat news website, he said, “There is nothing like the holy Torah, the Torah is above everything.”

“If a pupil is asked where do you want to go, a yeshiva high school [where religious studies are taught together with the core curriculum] or a holy yeshiva, there is no doubt, a holy yeshiva, there is no doubt,” he added.

Emphasising the yeshiva’s function to avoid secular subjects, “There, they learn Torah without secular subjects, without the core curriculum, without all this nonsense, they sit and learn,” Yousef continued.