Hong Kong authorities arrested 117 people in the first year of a national security law that was imposed twelve months ago, charging more than 60 politicians, activists, journalists and students.

On June 30, 2020, Beijing imposed the security law in Hong Kong following months of often-violent anti-Beijing protests, effectively ending the unrest. The law punishes acts which China considers as subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

It entered into force as soon as it was published, just before midnight ahead of the July 1 anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in 1997.

Critics of the legislation, including some Western governments and rights groups, say it has been used to crush dissent. Its supporters say it was vital to plug national security "loopholes" exposed by the 2019 protests.

In response to questions from Reuters, Hong Kong's Security Bureau said the security law has "stopped chaos and restored order," and that those arrested represent "a very small number of the population," which it calculated at "about 0.0016%".

"We would like to emphasise that any law enforcement actions ...are based on evidence, strictly according to the law," a spokesman for the bureau said.

The actions had "nothing to do with their political stance, background or profession," he said.

Arrests made under law

Police said the youngest among the 117 was 15 at the time of the arrest, the oldest 79.

Ten people were arrested on July 1 under the new law, during a protest against the legislation. The trial of Tong Ying-kit, who is accused of driving a motorbike into police officers while carrying a flag with a protest slogan, started last week after courts denied him bail and a jury, in line with the new law's provisions.

Tong, the first person arrested under the legislation, faces charges of terrorism and inciting secession, as well as an alternative charge of dangerous driving. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

