The Netherlands has accused Russian fighter jets of "unsafe" behaviour in an encounter with a Dutch warship in the Black Sea.

The incident last Thursday involved the frigate HNMLS Evertsen, part of a carrier strike group with the British destroyer HMS Defender, which itself purportedly came under Russian warning fire a day earlier.

The Dutch Defence Ministry said Russian planes "repeatedly harassed the Everts" over a period of five hours when it was southeast of Russian-annexed Crimea, adding that they "flew dangerously low and close by, performing feint attacks."

"The fighters were armed with bombs and so-called air-to-surface missiles ... After hours of intimidation, disruptions to electronic equipment of the Evertsen also took place," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia acknowledged the incident but said its fighter jets and bombers flew safely near the Dutch frigate, according to Russian Defence Ministry statement on Tuesday.

Dutch Defence Minister Ank Bijleveld-Schouten said the Russian actions were "irresponsible" and that the Netherlands "will address Russia about this".