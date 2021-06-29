The United Kingdom is working on a plan to introduce legislation to send migrants to an off-shore asylum centre in Africa which would be run along with Denmark.

The Times newspaper reported on June 28 that the UK Home Secretary Priti Patel held talks with Denmark to discuss the possibility of sharing an Australia-style immigration centre in Africa.

Patel, as per the Times, also told her Danish counterpart that the country is preparing legislation that will allow the government to send migrants abroad.

The Home Office however denied having any intent to work with Denmark on an offshore migrant facility while it didn’t comment on its purported plan to send migrants away.

Denmark first announced that it will be deporting some Syrian refugees back, then in early June passed a law to send migrants to asylum centres in possible partner countries.

African nations have become one of the most popular third countries where wealthier states including Australia and Israel prefer to send their share of migrants.

The United Nations’s refugee agency reacted to the report saying that it was not aware that the UK was discussing processing asylum claims offshore.

“Global cooperation is needed for a global crisis. The UK should look for solutions through cooperation instead of shifting responsibility to less wealthy countries,” the agency’s UK branch tweeted.

It will be the first time that the Nationality and Borders Bill, a proposed Act of the Parliament of the UK about immigration and asylum, will have a provision that will enable an offshore immigration centre.

But Freedom from Torture, a human rights organisation Patel’s offshore said planned asylum hubs would face major legal challenges.

The organisation said it breaches the 1951 Refugee Convention as well as the European Convention on Human Rights, a treaty that the UK has agreed to comply with in the wake of World War II.