Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet Catalonia's new pro-independence regional head for the first time as the central government has sought to improve ties after pardoning nine jailed separatist leaders.

The two are likely to discuss a date to resume negotiations on the region's political conflict on Tuesday.

Catalan head of government Pere Aragones, who took office last month, has said his main requests at the meeting in Madrid will be an official referendum on independence and an amnesty for the more than 3,000 separatists under legal investigation.

Sanchez, who opposes independence, has ruled out both demands.

Political crisis

An unauthorised referendum on a breakaway in 2017 led to a short-lived declaration of independence and Spain's worst political crisis in decades.

Separatist leaders were convicted to lengthy prison terms on a variety of charges.

Sanchez pardoned them last week in what he said was a goodwill gesture to kickstart negotiations on the Catalan issue.