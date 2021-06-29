Before dawn on June 28, the US military conducted air strikes against Iran-backed militias at two locations in Syria and one in Iraq. The official reason had to do with Kataib Hezbollah and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada’s drone attacks against US military bases in Iraq where 2,500 US troops remain deployed. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that these bombings carried out by F-15 and F-16 aircraft were necessary for “disrupt[ing] and deter[ing] such attacks” by Tehran-sponsored groups.

But while highly unlikely to actually deter Iran’s “proxies”— just one day after the strikes US forces came under rocket fire in eastern Syria—from continuing their activities near the Iraqi-Syrian border, these strikes and their unpredictable fallout do threaten to make it harder for President Joe Biden’s administration to shift resources and energy away from the Middle East.

This was the second time since Biden took office that he ordered strikes against Iran’s “proxies” in the region. The timing was notable. This latest military action against Shia militias in Iraq and Syria came shortly after Ebrahim Raisi won the 2021 Iranian presidential election and the US government shut down numerous Iran-linked websites including PressTV.

Also, the day before the strikes, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, discussed Tel Aviv’s “serious reservations” about the 2015 Iranian nuclear accord possibly being salvaged in Vienna.

Predictably, the Iranian and Syrian governments and various Shia militias condemned these attacks against facilities that Kataib Hezbollah and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada have been using. The authorities in Baghdad also released a statement accusing the US of violating Iraqi sovereignty. Prime Minister Mustafa al Khadimi called the attacks a “blatant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and Iraqi national security”.

But Iraqi government officials were cautious and balanced with their words. Baghdad stopped short of defending the Iran-backed militias, calling on the US military to leave Iraq, or using language that was hostile to Washington.

While Biden’s administration intends to continue Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations with the Iranians, Biden clearly intends to also carry on with former President Donald Trump’s policies of aggressively countering Iranian-supported paramilitary activity in Iraq and Syria albeit without the petty fanfare.

“The Biden White House has been committed to trying to establish more traditional forms of deterrence with Iranian militias, breaking from the media theatrics of the Trump era and instead focusing on tit-for-tat strikes,” said Ryan Bohl, a Middle East analyst at Stratfor, in an interview with TRT World.

The Iranians and Americans “are committed to not allowing non-nuclear issues to intrude into the JCPOA-related affairs,” Ali Ahmadi, a Tehran-based geopolitical analyst, told me. “That will hold for now. It’s worth considering that while both sides have a responsibility to follow through on this, these geopolitical matters do empower hawkish elements in both countries and make the job harder.”