Israel will destroy 800,000 coronavirus vaccines that are nearing their expiration date if no country agrees to purchase them, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported.

Although KAN did not specify on Monday which company the vaccines belonged to, Tel Aviv had previously purchased Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

On June 18, Israel agreed to send at least 1 million Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines to the Palestinian Authority under a deal in which the authority would transfer an equivalent amount of doses to Israel from its purchased quantity from Pfizer scheduled to be received in September or October.

However, the Palestinian Authority canceled the deal because the doses from Israel appeared to have expired and did not meet the technical criteria of the Health Ministry.

Palestinians called off vaccine exchange

Palestinian officials had come under heavy criticism on social media after the vaccine exchange agreement was announced, with many accusing them of accepting subpar vaccines and suggesting they might not be effective.

Israel, which has fully reopened after vaccinating some 85 percent of its adult population, has faced criticism for not sharing its vaccines with the 4.5 million Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The disparity has played out across the globe as the bulk of vaccines went to wealthy countries. As those countries have made progress containing their own outbreaks, they have recently begun pledging supplies for poorer countries that were left behind for months.