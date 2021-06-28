The interim government of Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region has fled its posts as rebels entered the local capital Mekele, an official said, signalling a turning point in the nearly eight-month-old conflict.

"Everybody has left. The last ones left in the afternoon... The region doesn't have a government," said one interim official on Monday, who spoke to AFP news agency on condition of anonymity for safety reasons.

Rebel fighters' entry in the area sparked celebrations in the streets, witnesses and an AFP journalist in Mekele said.

"TDF has taken control of the city," said one interim government official in Mekele, referring to the rebels who have branded themselves the Tigray Defence Forces (TDF).

"They have entered. The city is celebrating. Everybody is outside dancing."

"The capital of Tigray, Mekele, is under our control," Getachew Reda, spokesperson for the rebel group, told Reuters news agency by satellite phone.

Government accepts ceasefire call

Meanwhile, Ethiopia's government said it has "positively accepted" a call for an immediate, unilateral ceasefire in the volatile region as hundreds of thousands of people face the world's worst famine crisis in a decade.