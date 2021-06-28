Establishment-aligned centre-right and socialist parties won big in France's regional elections as all of their incumbent candidates reclaimed victories across the country.

In none of the 12 regional races did President Emmanuel Macron’s endorsed candidates provide a serious challenge to establishment party candidates. Like Macron-affiliated candidates, France’s far-right star Marine Le Pen’s contenders also had a poor showing.

For Francois Gemenne, a political scientist at Sciences Po in Paris and the University of Liège in Belgium, the regional election results are quite a shock to both Macron and Le Pen.

“Both Le Pen’s Rassemblement National [National Rally] and Macron’s La République en Marche [The Republic on the Move] were severely defeated. The results are humiliating for both parties. Yet, the media continues to present that Macron and Le Pen will be the two finalists in the upcoming elections,” Gemenne, who is also the director of the Hugo Observatory, says.

“Both parties failed terribly in these elections. Clearly, you can question the narrative of the media that presents that the upcoming presidential elections will be contested between Macron and Le Pen,” Gemenne tells TRT World.

Jean-Sylvestre Mongrenier, a French academic working both at the French Institute of Geopolitics and the Thomas More Institute, has a similar take.

“Indeed, the next presidential election should be more competitive than we thought before these local elections. The duel between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen is nothing but fatal,” Mongrenier says.

“A candidate of the right-wing (Les Républicains) could be "en lice" [in line] for the second vote of the presidential election in 2022,” Mongrenier tells TRT World, referring to three emerging conservative politicians, who reclaimed regional elections in different races.

Among them, Xavier Bertrand, who was re-elected in the northern region of Hauts-de-France, might be the leading contender in 2022, according to many analysts including Gemenne.

“This result gives me the strength to go and seek the support of all the French,” he pointed out after his victory, indicating he seeks something bigger than regional politics. Increasing popularity for conservative candidates is also a sign of France’s shift to right-wing politics.

The elections also marked the lowest voter turnout ever as 65 percent of eligible voters refused to go to the polls in the second round. In that, Gemenne sees bad signs for the future of the French politics.

“A lot of people feel completely disenfranchised from the political system. Most people did not bother to vote. I think it’s not about laziness. It’s so because they are fed up with the current political game. They considered that they are no longer represented in politics,” Gemenne sees.

“So there is a big big crisis in [French] representative democracy,” he says. "Abstention is the strongest party in France today."

Is Macron history?