A large fire has ripped through a railway arch beside Elephant and Castle station in south London, sending a ball of flame and plumes of black smoke billowing up high into the sky above the capital.

Some 100 firefighters were tackling a blaze at industrial units in south London on Monday as thick smoke billowed across the British capital.

London Fire Brigade said the inferno had engulfed three commercial units under a railway line as well as four cars and a telephone box in the Elephant and Castle area, near the Thames.

Police said the incident was not terror related. There were no immediate reports of anyone being injured.

Ball of fire

"There are now 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters tackling the fire in #ElephantandCastle," LFB said on Twitter.