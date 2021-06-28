India has extended a federal guarantee on bank loans to health and tourism services while waiving visa fees for 500,000 foreign tourists, the Finance Minister has said, stepping up support for the pandemic-hit economy.

The government will expand federal guarantees on loans to businesses to $60.7 billion from an earlier limit of $40.37 billion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters on Monday.

The government will provide a guarantee of $14.8 billion on loans to the health sector and medical infrastructure, she said, that will enable them to raise loans at a lower interest rate of 8-8.25% a year.

The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, launched last year, has helped cash-starved small businesses raise funds during the Covid-19 lockdown for working capital and to meet their orders.

The government will extend benefits from the free food grain programme for poor people, launched last year, till November that will cost $12.63 billion, bringing the total cost of the programme to more than $30.55 billion, she said.

