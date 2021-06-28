At least 30 people have been killed when Somalia's al Shabab group launched an attack in the country's semi-autonomous state of Galmudug, a security official said.

The insurgents used car bombs in the assault on a military base in Wisil town on Sunday, triggering a fight with government troops and armed locals, Major Mohamed Awale, a military officer in Galmudug told Reuters news agency.

"They attacked the base with two car bombs and fierce fighting that lasted over an hour followed," he said.

Thirty people, including 17 soldiers and 13 civilians, died in the fighting, Awale said.

"The car bombs damaged the military vehicles...residents were well armed and reinforced the base and chased the al Shabab."

The al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabab has been fighting in Somalia for more than a decade to try to topple the country’s central government and establish rule based on its interpretation of Sharia.

Fighters from the group frequently carry out gun and bomb assaults on a range of both civilian and military targets including busy traffic intersections, hotels and military bases.