Violence in post-coup Myanmar has escalated as anti-junta "self-defence" forces step up to take on the military, a report said, warning of an "enormous" human cost if the regime uses its full power in subsequent crackdowns.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the February coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government, with more than 880 killed in a junta crackdown on dissent, according to a monitoring group.

In some areas, locals - often using hunting rifles or weapons manufactured at makeshift jungle factories - have formed "defence forces" to fight back.

READ MORE: Scores killed by Myanmar's troops

In response, the military has used helicopters and artillery, including against groups in northwestern Chin state and along the eastern border with Thailand.

"Faced with armed insurrection, the Tatmadaw [the Myanmar military] can be expected to unleash its military might against civilians," the International Crisis Group said on Monday.

"The human cost will be enormous – particularly for women, children and the elderly, who face the greatest hardships from violence and displacement."

Groups add to instability