At least seven people have been killed and more than 50 people wounded in an explosion in the Bangladeshi capital, according to police.

The cause of the blast, which occurred on the ground floor of a three-storey building on a busy street in Dhaka's Moghbazar area late on Sunday, was not immediately known.

"We have information so far that seven people died in the incident and 50 others have been admitted to hospitals," Shafiqul Islam, Dhaka city police commissioner, told reporters after visiting the scene.

Seven other nearby buildings and three buses were damaged in the explosion, he said.