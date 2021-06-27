WORLD
Several killed, dozens wounded in Bangladesh blast
Explosion on ground floor of building in capital Dhaka's Moghbazar area leaves at least seven dead and 50 others wounded, police say.
Rescue workers work at the site after a blast in a shop that killed several people in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 27, 2021. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
June 27, 2021

At least seven people have been killed and more than 50 people wounded in an explosion in the Bangladeshi capital, according to police.

The cause of the blast, which occurred on the ground floor of a three-storey building on a busy street in Dhaka's Moghbazar area late on Sunday, was not immediately known.

"We have information so far that seven people died in the incident and 50 others have been admitted to hospitals," Shafiqul Islam, Dhaka city police commissioner, told reporters after visiting the scene.

Seven other nearby buildings and three buses were damaged in the explosion, he said.

Television footage showed mangled pillars, broken concrete and glass shards strewn across the street.

SOURCE:Reuters
