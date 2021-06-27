Tens of thousands of migrant workers have fled Bangladesh's capital on the eve of a tightened lockdown that will curtail most economic activity and confine people to their homes as coronavirus infections soar due to a "dangerous and alarming" surge in Delta variant cases.

"It is a dangerous and alarming situation. If we don't contain it now, we will face an India-like situation," health department spokesperson Robed Amin told news agency AFP new agency, referring to the catastrophic second wave of Covid-19 in India.

Restrictions on activities and movement have been in place since mid-April as cases and deaths jumped.

Infections declined in May but started to rise again this month, with just over 6,000 daily cases on Thursday and 108 deaths on Friday, according to the Health Ministry – the highest in more than two months.

The resurgence has prompted the government to toughen restrictions in stages from Monday, with economic activity – including shops, markets, transportation and offices – to shut down by Thursday.

People will be ordered to stay at homes while only emergency services and export-oriented factories continue operations.

The coming closure has sparked an exodus from Dhaka, the capital.

"No one can step out of their homes except in emergency cases," a government statement said.

Ferries on overdrive

With public inter-city transportation already suspended since June 22, people have squeezed into rickshaws, hopped onto motorbikes and even hired ambulances to make their way to their villages.

Ferries have been operating on overdrive, with some running services 24 hours a day and cramming more than 1,000 passengers onto each trip.

READ MORE:Bangladesh risks becoming the next India without surplus vaccines

At least 50,000 people cross river