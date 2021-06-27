Fighting between Yemen's warring parties in the gas-rich Marib region has intensified, at a time the United Nations and United States are pushing for a peace deal.

The fighting between June 24 and June 27 killed 29 pro-government personnel and at least 82 rebels following a renewed offensive by Houthis insurgents, three pro-government sources said on Sunday.

Rebel forces have not confirmed the toll.

The Iran-allied insurgents escalated their efforts to seize Marib, the government's last stronghold in northern Yemen, in February, and the fighting has killed hundreds on both sides.

Yemeni government officials said that since Thursday, the Houthis had mounted intensive attacks from the north, south and west, but were unable to breach government defences which were supported by air cover from a Saudi-led military coalition.

"These areas witnessed fierce fighting amid artillery shelling from both sides and intense coalition air raids," one government military official said.

Control of the oil-rich region of Marib would strengthen the Houthis' bargaining position in peace talks, but the battle has also raised fears of a humanitarian catastrophe, as many Yemenis had fled to the area to escape fighting in other parts of the country.

