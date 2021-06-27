A makeshift bomb exploded inside a Catholic church in the city of Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo's conflict-plagued east, injuring two people just an hour before a children's Confirmation ceremony was due to be held.

The head of police in Beni's town hall Narcisse Muteba Kashale said that the explosion occurred at 0400 GMT (6:00 am local time) on Sunday and that experts from the UN's mission to DR Congo had told "us it is a home-made bomb, a bomb that was set up for an ambush".

Beni's vicar general Laurent Sondirya said two people were injured in the blast, which went off before crowds would have gathered to attend the Confirmation ceremony.

"They were targeting a large crowd because the ceremony would bring together children, their parents and the faithful," he said, adding that "mass would not be postponed".

Traces of blood could seen at the entrance to the church in the aftermath of the explosion, an AFP reporter said, while shards of glass where scattered inside and the sound equipment was destroyed.