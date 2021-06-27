WORLD
Pfizer, Moderna jabs can cause rare heart inflammation - US regulator
The Food and Drug Administration issues warning about the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis in people after they have taken the second dose.
The US FDA reports that some people who had taken mRNA vaccine face the risk of suffering from a rare heart inflammation. / AP
Saad HasanSaad Hasan
June 27, 2021

The US drug regulator has added a warning to the literature that accompanies Pfizer Inc /BioNTech and Moderna Covid vaccine shots to indicate the rare risk of heart inflammation after its use.

For each vaccine, the fact sheets for healthcare providers, have been revised to include a warning of increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly after the second dose, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday.

READ MORE: Experts investigate heart inflammation in teens after second Pfizer jab

As of June 11, more than 1,200 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have been reported to the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), out of about 300 million mRNA vaccine doses administered.

The cases appear to be notably higher in males and in the week after the second vaccine dose. The CDC identified 309 hospitalisations from heart inflammation in persons under the age of 30, of which 295 have been discharged.

READ MORE: Sharing patents alone won't solve global vaccine shortage

Health regulators in several countries have been investigating cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, more frequently found in young men, after a shot of Pfizer or Moderna, vaccines that are based on the mRNA technology.

Pfizer and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Reuters.

SOURCE:Reuters
