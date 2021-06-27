The US drug regulator has added a warning to the literature that accompanies Pfizer Inc /BioNTech and Moderna Covid vaccine shots to indicate the rare risk of heart inflammation after its use.

For each vaccine, the fact sheets for healthcare providers, have been revised to include a warning of increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly after the second dose, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday.

READ MORE: Experts investigate heart inflammation in teens after second Pfizer jab

As of June 11, more than 1,200 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have been reported to the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), out of about 300 million mRNA vaccine doses administered.