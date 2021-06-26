A roadside bomb has exploded in the northern Syrian district of Afrin, killing at least three people and injuring three others.

The explosive device detonated on Saturday when a civilian vehicle struck it in the Azaz neighbourhood of Afrin, which Turkish security forces cleared of terrorists during a cross-border operation in 2018.

Soon after the explosion, security forces arrived at the scene and began investigating the incident, with a focus on the possibility of involvement by the YPG/PKK terrorist group, as such subversive activities have been carried out by them in the past.

Citing the terror incident, Turkey's National Defence Ministry said that the attack was carried out by the YPG/PKK.

"Terrorist group YPG/PKK has carried out another bomb attack on innocent civilians in Afrin," the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry also vowed to continue to fight against the "YPG/PKK that attacks civilians."

