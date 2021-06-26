Palestinian protesters have clashed with Palestinian security forces in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the third day of demonstrations sparked by an activist's death in custody.

Nizar Banat, a 43-year-old from Hebron known for social media videos denouncing alleged corruption within the Palestinian government, died on Thursday shortly after security forces stormed his house and violently arrested him, his family said.

On Saturday, hundreds took to the streets of Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian government in the occupied West Bank, calling for President Mahmud Abbas to quit.

'Leave'

Protester Ismat Mansour said the death of Banat was just "the tip of the iceberg" while accusing the government of "a mountain of corruption" and demanding that elections be held.

Others held up placards directed at Abbas' government that simply said: "leave".

Security officers in riot gear blocked off streets.

An AFP photographer said protesters hurled rocks at security forces, who responded by launching a barrage of tear gas canisters to break up the crowds.

It was not immediately possible to confirm if there were any injuries following the protests on Saturday.

Banat had registered as a candidate in Palestinian parliamentary elections, which had been set for May until Abbas postponed them indefinitely.

Banat's family said the forces used pepper spray on him, beat him badly, and dragged him away in a vehicle.