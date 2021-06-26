A draft UN Security Council resolution circulated has authorised the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria across the borders of Turkey and Iraq, but Syria’s close ally Russia holds the key to its adoption.

Russia has come under intense pressure from the UN, US and others who warn of dire humanitarian consequences for over a million Syrians if all border crossings are closed.

Russia says aid should be delivered across conflict lines within Syria to reinforce the country’s sovereignty over the entire country.

The Security Council approved four border crossings when deliveries began in 2014, three years after the start of the Syrian conflict. But in January 2020, Russia used its veto threat in the council to limit aid deliveries to two border crossings, and in July 2020, its veto threat cut another.

So today, aid can only be delivered through the Bab al Hawa crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest, and its mandate ends on July 10.

'A lifeline'

The draft resolution circulated by Norway and Ireland and obtained by The Associated Press would keep the Bab al Hawa crossing and restore aid deliveries through the Al Yaroubiya crossing point from Iraq in the mainly Kurdish-controlled northeast that was closed in January 2020.

It would also end the six-month mandate Russia insisted on and restore a one-year mandate.

Security Council experts are expected to discuss the proposed resolution early next week.

The one-page draft resolution states that "the devastating humanitarian situation in Syria continues to constitute a threat to peace and security in the region."

Former UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock, who just stepped down, told the council last month that delivering aid across conflict lines cannot replace cross-border deliveries and called the cross-border operation at Bab al Hawa "a lifeline."

If it isn’t reauthorised, he warned, food deliveries for 1.4 million people every month, millions of medical treatments, nutrition for tens of thousands of children and mothers and education supplies for tens of thousands of students will stop.

Rising needs

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who recently visited the Bab al-Hawa crossing, expressed disappointment that the resolution "falls short" of the three crossings the United Stated is seeking to restore.