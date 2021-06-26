The Financial Action Task Force decision to keep Pakistan in the list of countries that need to do more to curb terrorist financing has raised concern about the Paris-based anti-money laundering monitor being used as a geopolitical tool.

Over the years, Islamabad has updated its laws to curb terrorist financing, forced banks to better implement KYC (Know Your Customer) protocols and even taken action against Kashmir-centric militant groups.

Yet the FATF on Friday said Pakistan will remain on the list of nations that require increased monitoring on the issue of terror financing.

That comes even as FATF itself acknowledged that Pakistan has complied with 26 of the 27 demands that were set out in an action plan such as making it harder for criminals to move illicit funds.

“On what grounds are they doing this to us? Are they trying to put pressure on Pakistan because of what’s happening in Afghanistan,” Muzzammil Aslam, CEO Tangent Capital, a financial and economic advisory think-tank, told TRT World.

“Has Korea or China met all the FATF requirements? Why are they not on the FATF grey list?”

FATF’s decision matters as it increases the risk profile of a country, which is under monitoring, making it costly for the government and private sector to raise funds from international capital markets.

Being on the grey list also means that domestic and multinational banks have to spend more resources on compliance and money laundering staff, who have to be extra vigilant in detecting fraud and terror financing transactions.

Aslam said every country has to take concrete steps to stop money laundering that’s used by terror groups but the way FATF has dealt with Pakistan smacks of double-standards.

In its review, which ended on Friday, the FATF imposed six new conditions on Pakistan, something that came as a shock for many Pakistanis.

Pakistan’s top leadership has also voiced dissatisfaction over the FATF decision.