A surge in Covid-19 cases likely caused by the Delta variant of the Covid-19 disease in the last few days has overwhelmed hospitals in Indonesia with officials fearing that the Muslim country could be heading for a catastrophe.

Between June 21 and 25, Indonesian authorities recorded 82,958 new Covid-19 cases and more than 1,700 deaths, The Jakarta Post said.

Indonesia recorded the highest number of daily cases of 20,574 on Thursday. There was no let up in the flow of patients, as hospitals struggled to deal with 18,872 new cases a day later.

On social media, people shared pictures and videos showing patients being treated outside the hospitals in tents and ICU wards short on beds.

Overall cases in the world’s fourth most populous nation have crossed 2 million in the past week.

Despite a continuous increase in the number of people getting vaccinated, the Delta variant, first identified in India, has become a major concern for many countries including the member states of European Union.

The virus surge has piled pressure on a fragile healthcare system in Indonesia, with hospitals in some cities nearing full capacity, while hundreds of healthcare workers have tested positive for the respiratory disease and at least 10 who were fully vaccinated have died.

The Jakarta Post said that at least 31 doctors have lost their lives in the past two months to Covid-19 while 24 of them died just this month, raising concern about the efficacy of China’s Sinovac vaccine that the country has largely relied on.