Paraguay is in no hurry to make bitcoin a legal tender as previously thought.

Lawmaker Carlos Rejala, who had inadvertently sparked the excitement with a tweet earlier in June, confirmed on Friday that he was pushing a bill to regulate cryptocurrencies, not make them legal tender.

For days, crypto currency supporters had wondered if Paraguay will become the second country in the world after another Latin American neighbour - El Salvador - announced that bitcoin can be used as money.

The internet has been buzzing with rumors that Asuncion will follow suit.

But centrist legislator Rejala said, "It is a bill of digital assets and it differs from that of El Salvador because they are taking it as legal currency and in Paraguay it will be impossible to do something like that."

Earlier in June, linking to a story about a local entertainment firm planning to accept cryptocurrencies, Rejala had tweeted: "This is Paraguay. July we legislate! #Bitcoin", which some media and twitter users had picked up on.