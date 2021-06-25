Former policeman Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 and a half years in jail for murdering African American George Floyd, a killing that sparked America's biggest demonstrations for racial justice in decades.

"The sentence is not based on emotion or sympathy," said Judge Peter Cahill, handing down the term at a Minneapolis court after prosecutors sought a 30-year sentence.

He added in a short address that it was also not based on "on public opinion," but on the law and the facts specific to the case.

Chauvin, 45, was awaiting trial on Friday on federal civil rights charges in Floyd's death, along with three other fired officers who have yet to have their state trials.

Floyd’s family made impact statements at the start of the hearing with his seven-year-old daughter saying she wishes she could tell her late father that “I miss you and I love you.”

Gianna said in the victim impact statement that she believed her dad was still with her in spirit and that she wants to know how he got hurt.

“We used to have dinner meals every single night before we went to bed," she said.

Hers was the first of four victim impact statements expected at the sentencing.

READ MORE: George Floyd honoured on first anniversary of his death

Biden says sentencing 'appropriate'

US President Joe Biden said that the jail sentence was "appropriate."

"I don't know all the circumstances that were considered but it seems to me, under the guidelines, that seems to be appropriate," Biden said.

The lawyer for George Floyd's family hailed a "historic" step towards racial reconciliation.

"This historic sentence brings the Floyd family and our nation one step closer to healing by delivering closure and accountability," lawyer Ben Crump tweeted.

Maximum sentence

His brother Terrance urged the judge to hand down the maximum sentence of 40 years to his killer on Friday.

Terrance also urged Chauvin to explain the reason for murdering his brother during an arrest.

"Why? What were you thinking? What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother's neck?" said Terrance.

The concrete barricades, razor wire and National Guard patrols at the courthouse in the Minnesota city during Chauvin's three-week trial in the spring were gone Friday, reflecting an easing of tensions since the verdict in April.

Chauvin offered his "condolences" to the family of Floyd.

"There's going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope things will give you some peace of mind," Chauvin told the Minneapolis court.

Second-degree murder, third-degree manslaughter charges

Still, there was recognition that the sentencing was another major step forward for Minneapolis since Floyd died on May 25, 2020.

“Between the incident, the video, the riots, the trial – this is the pinnacle of it,” said Mike Brandt, a local defence attorney who closely followed the case.

“The verdict was huge too but this is where the justice comes down.”

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for up to 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man gasped that he couldn’t breathe and went limp.

Bystander video of Floyd's arrest on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner store prompted protests around the world and led to scattered violence in Minneapolis and beyond.

Aggravated sentencing expected

Minnesota sentencing guidelines called for 12 1/2 years, but Judge Peter Cahill agreed with prosecutors ahead of Friday’s proceedings that there were aggravating circumstances that could justify a heavier punishment – among them, that Chauvin treated Floyd with particular cruelty, abused his position of authority as a police officer and did it in front of children.

Prosecutors asked for 30 years, saying Chauvin’s actions were egregious and “shocked the nation’s conscience.”

The defence requested probation, saying Chauvin was the product of a “broken” system and “believed he was doing his job.”

Carolyn Pawlenty, mother of Chauvin, told Judge Cahill that her son “has a big heart".

“Derek has played over and over in his head the events of that day,” Pawlenty said. “I’ve seen the toll it has taken on him. I believe a lengthy sentence will not serve Derek well.”

She didn't mention Floyd by name.

With good behaviour, Chauvin could get out on parole after serving about two-thirds of his sentence.