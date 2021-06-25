The Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), a sparsely populated hilly region of Southern Bangladesh, is no stranger to violence. Tainted by the remnants of a decades-long insurgency, this particular region has witnessed countless political, ethnic and petty murders.

However, one murder that occurred on June 18 in the Rowangchhari subdistrict of Bandarban district of the CHT deserves special attention as for the first time, an ethnic Tripura man was killed because he, along with his family, had been converted to Islam, according to local accounts.

The law enforcers of the South Asian nation, where Islam is the majoritarian religion, haven’t yet confirmed the motive behind this extraordinary murder but people familiar with the complex politico-religious metric of the CHT see the killing as a “religiously charged one.”

The incident has sparked multiple protest rallies mostly by Muslim clerics and Islamist groups, who demand the guilty to be punished.

Bangladesh’s social media space also got flooded with many posts calling the deceased—Omar Faruk — a 'shaheed', or martyr.

The motive behind the murder

Towhid Kabir, the officer-in-charge of Rowanchhari police station told TRT World that they are still investigating the murder.

“The place where the murder took place is a very remote one. There is no way you can reach there by motorized vehicle. You need to hike for 18 hours. This is the month of monsoon, so heavy rains impede our investigations,” said Kabir.

Kabir however said they are suspecting the members of Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) behind this murder. “PCJSS has some sort of control over the area where the murder took place. So, we are suspecting their members,” he said.

PCJSS, an armed group of ethnic minorities, is responsible for the active insurgency in the CHT region since the late 70s. The successive Bangladesh governments, instead of dealing with them politically, viewed the crisis through a security prism and responded by trying to modify the demographic structure of the region in favour of the majority Bengali population.

This caused distrust between the communities. Violent clashes between the Bengali Muslim and the ethnic minority people, most of whom practise Buddhism and Hinduism, became the norm. Even after the historic CHT peace accord in 1997, peace in the region seemed distant.

Bangladeshi journalist Nazmul Ahasan, who grew up in the CHT as a Bengali, told TRT World that the PCJSS and its leader, the famed Santu Larma, have long voiced concerns about the “Islamization” of the ethnic communities.

“The group, as well as the ethnic communities in general, long forcefully— and at times, violently — resisted romantic relationship or marriages between an ethnic woman and a Bengali Muslim man,” he said.