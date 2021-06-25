For centuries, Indigenous people have lived across North America from today’s Canada to the US and Mexico, dominating the continent with their simple, nature-friendly lifestyles.

But with colonialist European nations’ coming to the region in the late 16th century, things changed radically across North America as the British, Spanish and French empires began occupying large swathes of the continent, forcing Indigenous populations to abide by their laws and accept their culture.

In the process of brutal European colonisation, many Indigenous people have incrementally disappeared due to illnesses and epidemics, most of which were brought to the Americas by colonialists, as well as forced migrations and armed attacks imposed by colonial powers.

Canada’s Indigenous people also got their share of those brutal colonial policies, losing many members of their communities alongside their beautiful landscapes to both French and British colonialists. While in the past they were the only people living across today’s Canada, under forced assimilation policies their population decreased considerably, currently making up nearly 5 percent of the country’s total population.

Two recent discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves in Canada’s Catholic Church-run boarding schools have brought new attention to the country’s past assimilation policies for Indigenous people and its brutal consequences.

Canada’s boarding schools, where thousands of Indigenous children forcibly separated from their families were kept under inhumane conditions, had been long used as means of assimilation, turning Indigenous-origin people into a Canadian-European way of life.

Thousands of Indigenous children, who ended up in those boarding schools, went missing while many survivors lost their national identity. Recently discovered unmarked graves in those former school fields are horrific testimonies of Canada’s past assimilation policies.

Canada’s assimilation policies

Since the 18th century, Canada’s colonial and post-colonial authorities have used different assimilation tactics to subjugate Indigenous people into the Canadian-European state’s political identity.

As it happened in the British-led American colonies and later under the independent US government, religion and education have been two important tools for Canadian authorities to assimilate Indigenous populations. Laws like the Gradual Civilization Act and the Indian Act were implemented by the Canadian state to impose its political project of assimilation step by step in the name of civilising “savage Indians”.

Despite Canada being a secularist state, these laws kept non-Christian Indigenous people out of the justice system, banning them to testify or have a case across the country’s courts. The discriminatory laws also prohibited Aboriginal people to wear their traditional dress or dance like their ancestors did, seeing those practices as non-Christian acts.

The laws also aimed to develop a sedentary lifestyle for nomadic Indigenous tribes. The Canadian government initially appeared to aim to create farming villages for its Aboriginal population, bringing them into areas close to cities, but the project failed.

Then, the creation of Indian reserves, which resembles open prisons, came into existence, where Indigenous people could not vote, drink alcohol or hunt enough. They could not also visit other community members living in other reserves.

But there was even worse to come.

Residential school system